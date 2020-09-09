Sports Agent Kelli Masters headlines Women’s Day at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t start until Friday, but Tuesday was Women’s Day at the Minnehaha Country Club, where attorney and sports agent Kelli Masters was the featured speaker.

Kelli Masters didn’t aspire to be a sports agent, the industry found her.

“I was just practicing law, working with non-profit organizations, and I discovered I could work with athletes, which I was an athlete growing up, I could work with athletes who were wanting to use their platform and their resources to make an impact on the world,” Attorney and sports agent Kelli Masters said.

Masters was a baton twirler growing up, competing internationally by age 14.

“It wasn’t necessarily for the money or the fame or the glory, but it gave me great perspective in working with all athletes, especially Olympians, who train their entire lives for one moment,” Masters said.

She also used the talent when she was crowned Miss Oklahoma in 1997. Today, Kelli Masters Management represents 35 players, ranging from football and baseball to Olympic sport athletes.

“I love the size that we are. I feel like we can provide great service and it stays very personal,” Masters said.

Her goal is to one day represent the number one pick in the NFL Draft, but wants to maintain that personal touch.

“I discovered that I really loved helping people and pouring into people, and I especially loved working with very driven, goal-oriented people of excellence, who also had a heart for others,” Masters said.

Masters encouraged the women at today’s event to live their lives and fulfill their purpose.

“We feel like we’re constantly trying to please everybody and impress everybody, and if we can really realize that instead of trying to impress everybody we just need to serve our purpose and find fulfillment in what we do, that’s the most important thing for moving forward and not burning out is to find fulfillment,” Masters said.

Masters represented the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and recently signed her first professional golfer, North Dakota native Amy Olson.