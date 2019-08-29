Sky boxes, chalets line fairway at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mild, late-summer weather has been a big help for workers getting Minnehaha County Club ready for next month’s Sanford International. Tournament organizers expect the preparations should be completed well before activities begin on September 16th.

Workers will soon be starting to button-up the skyboxes and chalets that have sprouted at Minnehaha County Club. Organizers are expecting bigger crowds at the Sanford International this year, so they want to make sure there’s plenty of extra space for the spectators.

The building boom is in full swing along the 18th fairway at Minnehaha Country Club.

“Then you put the carpeting in and then you put the structures of the tent up and you pull the roofs over it so that’s kind of the process at this point, so all one, big puzzle we’re putting together,” Tournament Director Greg Conrad said.

The jigsaw pieces include 20,000 square feet of more space, including grandstands and concessions. Crews are also scouting areas to install more porta potties.

“We’ve expanded a lot of other areas really to just make it a better place and a greater experience for spectators,” Conrad said.

One of the challenges of construction is that it’s taking place while this is still a functioning country club with golfers still on the course.

“So we got people playing golf. We’ve got members eating. The superintendent has to make sure that the grounds are in good shape so that everything’s green. We need to make sure that we’re not plugging into pipes or destroying any infrastructure,” Conrad said.

Members will be able to play the course through the Saturday before the tournament. Meanwhile the call is going out for volunteers to help with marshal duties that include ball spotting and keeping the crowds quiet.

“And we’re also looking for anywhere from driving range people to people to work on the weekend, really anything, we can find a spot for you if you’re interested,” Volunteer Coordinator McKenzie Swenson said.

The Sanford International is looking for at least another 200 volunteers who will help the tournament build on its success from last year.

Crews will wait until the week before the tournament to make upgrades to the clubhouse that will include installing signage and preparing the lockers.

