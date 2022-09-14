SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activity at Minnehaha Country Club.

Pro-Am events are underway at the Sanford International and the players won’t go hungry.

“We are serving the prime rib sandwiches,” South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director Suzy Geppert said.

Suzy Geppert with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council expects to serve 1,000 sandwiches over the next five days.

“Those sandwiches are being served to all of the Pro-Am teams, as well as their pros as they come through today, and then we will extend that this weekend into our military and first responders tent. It’s just kind of that way to give back and to thank all of those people for their service and the work they do for all of us,” Geppert said.

The council is also hosting a BBQ competition Saturday, featuring a number of local grill masters.

“We’re going to tie them with our ranchers and we’re going to be telling that pasture to plate story, and then just having that fun time at the barbecue,” Geppert said.

If you’re in the market for new golf attire or a great view of the number 9 green, the tournament’s merchandise pavilion has you covered.

“They’ve expanded the footprint so now the players literally walk right through,” Sanford International Retail Manager John Knudson said.

John Knudson is the Retail Manager and says sales have grown every year of the tournament.

“As this event continues to grow, the casual fan has become more part of this, so every type of hat you’d want, t-shirts, we’ve got a whole collection of limited edition tees this year,” Knudson said.

The list of items includes specialty socks designed by Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador, Sam Matheson.

“It’s a special, unique design every single year. This year’s design, the ambassador was a big astronomy fan so we’ve got these socks that have planets and rocket ships. These sell out every single year and they’ll do the same this year, it’s been great,” Knudson said.

The Contest of Champions BBQ event is set for 6:00 Saturday night near the driving range at Minnehaha Country Club.

Click HERE for a complete schedule of events at the Sanford International.