Sanford International welcomes five members of World Golf Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The third annual Sanford International kicks off Friday with the opening ceremony at 9:30, and officially tees off shortly after 11:00 at Minnehaha Country Club.

This year’s field includes 18 of the top 20 players on the PGA TOUR Champions money list, and five members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, including tournament newcomers Fred Couples and Ernie Els. Couples is a Masters champion, while Els owns four major championships, and says playing on the PGA TOUR Champions is a gift.

“You know, you play through your prime, sometimes your prime is five years, ten years, 15 years, and in this case we can keep going at 50, and longer. It’s really a gift for us and we’re really thankful and that’s why we have sponsors like Sanford. We take them very seriously and we have to thank them properly. It’s a wonderful time for us to be able to play,” 2011 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Ernie Els said.

“I enjoy it and I handpick where I’m going to play. I’m physically doing well because I kind of watch myself, and I think the pandemic has actually helped me because I’m bored out of my mind, so I played at least four times a week for months in a row,” 2013 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Fred Couples said.

Tom Byrum is back at Minnehaha Country Club for a third consecutive year. The Onida native has yet to win a PGA TOUR Champions event, but has played well at the Sanford International, including a seventh place finish in 2019.

“Of course, I’d love to play good here again, and maybe have a chance to win one of these, that would be even better, but that’s getting too far down the road here on a Thursday, instead of Sunday. I would just like to be in position on Sunday to have a chance, so that’s all I can ask for,” PGA TOUR Champions player Tom Byrum said.

Byrum will be part of the last group off number one Friday, teeing off at 1:30. He’ll play alongside Mike Weir and Tom Lehman.