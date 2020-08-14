Sanford International volunteers get their gear for the golf tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In less than a month the Sanford International will once again take over the Minnehaha Country Club and Thursday was the first day volunteers for the golf tournament could pick up their uniforms.

There are just 23 days left until the Sanford International Golf Tournament and today volunteers are picking up their gear.

“We have over 600 volunteers at the moment. Especially with COVID and everything, we weren’t expecting this turnout and everyone has really shown up for the tournament,” Remi Guthman, volunteer coordinator for Sanford International, said.

And speaking of COVID-19… this will be the first golf tournament with fans since the pandemic started.

“Masks this year and gloves, making sure everyone is comfortable in the environment they’re working in. If you’re in closed quarters with the MCC grounds or the players, we are going to have those people be tested for COVID for the tournament. Everyone will be temperature tested when you arrive to the course, so that’s going to be a big change for this year,” Guthman said.

Ken Munch has volunteered for the Sanford International every year. He says it’s fun to see the golfers up close.

“Corey Pavin was on the chipping green, which is where I was working last year. I watched him hit two huge buckets of balls two different days and just kept practicing. He could talk and swing at the same time, I was just so impressed,” Munch said.

Wendy Carlson, another volunteer, says when it comes to the pandemic, she believes all of the volunteers are in good hands.

“They’ve been emailing us and letting us know they’re working on things so I would imagine there’s precautions, you know maybe we have to wear masks or stay distanced back. I’m not worried,” Carlson said.

Guthman says they could still use more volunteers for the tournament.