Sanford International Trophy Presentation to livestream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the Sanford International is underway at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

If you are not able to attend the final round of the Sanford International and want to watch the trophy presentation, you can watch the livestream of the event on KELOLAND.com.

Golfers will be finishing up their final round on Sunday at the Minnehaha Country Club. The trophy presentation is scheduled to start around 5:15 p.m. on the 18th green.

Come back to this story to find the livestream later today.