SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional golf has made its return to Sioux Falls.

The fifth annual Sanford International will be Tournament Director Josh Brewster’s last in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve been here since day one, employee number one, so I’ve been very fortunate but this is my last tournament,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Brewster has landed a job at one of the most famous golf courses in the world, Augusta National, home of The Masters.

“I must have done something right here at the Sanford International because the opportunity came up to join their tournament team down there and in our profession, it doesn’t get any bigger,” Brewster said.

Josh will serve as Championship Manager for The Masters, while also overseeing many of the club’s Grow the Game initiatives.

“Whether it be with the Drive, Chip, and Putt, the Augusta Women’s National Amateur that they do, they also do some great global events in Latin America and Asia as well, so I’m going to help oversee all those initiatives for them,” Brewster said.

“His leadership, his mentorship over the last couple of years, in addition to being one of my best friends, we couldn’t have asked for a better situation the past three years,” Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

Davis Trosin will replace Brewster as Tournament Director at event’s end.

“We’ve made a lot of decisions together, we’ve thought through a lot of different things to get to this point and it’s always been a partnership. He’s given me a lot of responsibility, letting me take it on my own way so I’m 100% comfortable for us moving forward as a team and to get in those spots and make the same decisions I’ve been making the last couple of years,” Trosin said.

“He’s done an unbelievable job. He’ll bring this event to greater heights than I ever could have imagined. Leaving it in his hands has made this transition a lot easier,” Brewster said.

Brewster has been splitting time between Sioux Falls and Augusta, Georgia in recent weeks. He credits his team at the Sanford International, for allowing him to hit the ground running at Augusta National.