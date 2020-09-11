Sanford International tees off Friday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks the beginning of the Sanford International tournament.

At the Minnehaha Country Club, gates for the public open at 8 a.m. The first event of the day starts with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. on the No. 1 tee box.

KELOLAND News will livestream the opening ceremony on KELOLAND.com.

Professional golfers will start teeing off at 11:15 a.m.

On Friday morning, KELOLAND’s Max Hofer interviewed Sanford Dr. Mike Wilde about what people should know about COVID-19 precautions before heading out to the golf course.