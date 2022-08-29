SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular country music artist is coming to a driving range in South Dakota.

In a concert over a year in the making, country music star Sam Hunt is set to perform at Sanford International LIVE! Hunt was slated to play last September but postponed the tour stop a week before the PGA TOUR Champions event.

“Nothing’s really changed, which is nice, it kind of gave us that process last year to go through all the operational stuff, figure out what we’re going to do, now it’s just kind of fine-tuning the details,” Sanford International Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

The venue remains the same with Great Shots in Sioux Falls serving as concert host.

“Something like we’ve never seen before, right? If brings the outdoor concert feel with the indoor hospitality,” Trosin said.

“The stage is going to be massive out there on the field, the energy is going to be great, and then the acoustics bouncing back towards the building should be phenomenal,” Great Shots Director of Operations Jonathan Buckley said.

Jonathan Buckley is the Director of Operations at Great Shots where golf will take a back seat for at least one day.

“12- to 1,500 people on a weekend having fun hitting golf balls, all that gets shut down and we’re going to have 3,700 people on the field and inside the building combined so we’re excited about the energy that will bring,” Buckley said.

3,700 people are expected to attend with about 3,000 VIP and general admission tickets here on the driving range while another 700 people will be in the second and third-level suites.

“We’re going to build the stage about 90- to 100-yards out. The general admission will fill the field all the way up to the stage,” Trosin said.

A concert ticket also gains you entry to the Sanford International.

“All those tickets will be able to be used for grounds admission to the tournament on Friday during the day, watch the first round of the tournament and see what those professional golfers can do to Minnehaha Country Club,” Trosin said.

Sam Hunt is performing with special guest, Mitchell Tenpenny, on Thursday, September 15th. Doors open at 6:00, while the concert is scheduled to start at 7:15.

General Admission tickets are $65.