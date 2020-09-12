Sanford International: Round 2 highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of the Sanford International is nearing its completion.

A trio of players closed round one of the Sanford International atop the leaderboard, as Miguel Angel Jimenez, Dicky Pride, and David Toms carded 5-under rounds of 65.

Saturday, the PGA TOUR Champions elite played round 2 at Minnehaha Country Club.



We begin on one, where Steve Stricker hit it over the green and looks to get it up-and-down, and instead puts it in the cup. The 2018 champion shot a 64, and stands atop the leaderboard at 9-under.



Steve Flesch pulls into a tie for the lead, at the time, with this birdie putt on two. Flesch finished with a 00, and stands 00.



On the par-4 5th, Miguel Angel Jimenez splits the cup for birdie, part of three consecutive birds, en route to a 00. He’s tied for 00.



We continue on nine with John Daly, and the former PGA Champion sinks the 15 foot birdie putt. Daly scored a 66, and is tied for 11th overall.

Finally, on 18, Kevin Sutherland bends in a long downhill putt. Sutherland shot a 64, and is part of a 4-way tie for second.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the Sanford International on our special page.