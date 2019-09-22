Sanford International: Round 2 highlights and reaction from Tom Byrum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 78 PGA Tour Champions players participating in this year’s Sanford International own a combined 24 major titles, but the wind is the wind and it was a major factor during round one of the Sanford International, as only 12 players finished below par, led by Kirk Triplett’s 4-under 66.

Saturday, the PGA Tour Champions players took another crack at Minnehaha Country Club.

We begin on the par-4 first hole with day one leader Kirk Triplett, who rolls in a short par putt. After carding a 66 on Friday, Triplett posted a 68, and remains atop the leaderboard.

We continue on five with Onida native Tom Byrum, who put his approach shot within a foot and taps in for birdie. Byrum carded a second round 68, including an eagle on 16, and is tied for 14th

We continue on five with Rocco Mediate, who rolls in a short birdie putt. After carding a 69 on Friday, Rocco posted a 68, and is tied for ninth.

We remain on the par-4 fifth with Ken Duke, who sinks a 12-foot birdie putt. Duke tallied six birdies between holes four and 12, shot a 65, and stands atop the leaderboard, tied with Triplett at 6-under.

Ahead to the par-3 sixth, where Tom Gillis splits the cup from ten feet for birdie. After posting an opening round 67, Gillis scored a 1-over 71.

Finally, still on six, Esteban Toledo, who opened with a 2-over 72, buries a birdie putt. He played a bogey-free second round, carding a 4-under 66, and is currently tied for 14th.

After a slow start on the front nine, Tom Byrum turned his round around on the back nine and put himself in contention for Sunday’s final round.

“If I can get off to a good start and make some putts, haven’t really had the hot putter I’ve had the last few weeks, but it seems like it’s getting better. A nice one on the last hole, it felt really good, so I think that’s a confidence builder, and then I made the nice par putt on 17, so it feels like my putting is starting to come around if I can just start hitting them in there and give myself a chance, that’d be great,” Onida native Tom Byrum said.

So, it’s Ken Duke and Kirk Triplett tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under after round two of the Sanford International, but six golfers within two strokes of the lead, while the likes of Onida native Tom Byrum just four strokes off the pace, which should make for an exciting Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club.