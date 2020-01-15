Sanford International raises $140,000 for charities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International Golf Tournament raised $140,000 last year for charities.

Organizers say that’s more than double the amount of its inaugural year.

Since 2018, the tournament has given back more than $200,000 to the community.

The designated beneficiaries of the 2019 tournament include the Sanford Health Foundation and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, which benefits Make-A-Wish, The First Tee and South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.

The Sanford International returns to Minnehaha Country Club September 7th through the 13th.