Sanford International Pro-Am – September 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tom Byrum has posted back-to-back top-10 performances on the PGA Tour Champions, including a tie for seventh at last week’s Ally Challenge, and has his sights set on number one at the Sanford International.

Byrum participated in Wednesday’s pro-am event, and continues to learn a course that’s changed so much since he was growing up. Byrum started strong at last year’s tournament, carding a 67, but closed with consecutive rounds of 72, and finished 45th overall.

“I think last year maybe I was possibly forcing some things. I just didn’t get a good feel for playing the course and I think part of it was a little distracted, maybe not thinking about my game enough and thinking about other things, but this year I think I can be a little more focused,” Tom Byrum said.

Few golfers garner more attention than 2-time major champion John Daly. After withdrawing from last year’s tournament due to injury, Daly is dealing with a knee injury that will require surgery, though he hopes to contend this weekend. Daly’s son recently won an International Junior Golf Tour event in Florida, and dad says he likes to hit the long ball.

“I’ve been trying to get my son to hit these little three-quarters shots, but he has no interest in it. He just grips it and rips it as hard as he can and that’s kind of the way the game is. It’s more of hitting the golf ball as hard as you can instead of kind of working it like we were taught,” John Daly said.

When asked what advice he gives his son about the game of golf…

“I can’t give him any. I just tell him if you do the opposite of what I did son, you’ll be another Jack Nicklaus,” Daly said.

The Sanford International pro-am continues on Thursday, while the 54-hole tournament tees off Friday.