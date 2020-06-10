Sanford International preparing for full-capacity tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International decided three weeks ago that this year’s tournament will go on as scheduled. And there will be an added emphasis on safety.

The Sanford International announced Monday that defending tournament champ Rocco Mediate, and defending Schwab Cup Champion Scott McCarron will be competing in Sioux Falls once again this year.

“They don’t know anything different. They’ve played this game their whole life, and they’re just chomping at the bit to get out here. I mean our field is as strong as it’s ever been kind of this early in the process,” Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Having the PGA Tour’s official on-site testing partner as the primary sponsor is an advantage the Sanford International will lean on as they prepare for the 3rd annual event.

“They’re going to have insight into how things are going and processes ahead of anybody. So I think we’re going to have tournaments turning to us for advice versus the other way around, which is kind of nice,” Brewster said.

To ensure safety, the tournament will be providing hand sanitizer, more grab-and-go food items, and will be cleaning transport shuttles consistently. Brewster says masks will be provided at the course for those who want them, and will be required in certain areas.

“On course wise, if you have interactions with the players you’ll need to wear a mask, but just general spectators, we’ll have them available but we’re not making it a requirement at this time,” Brewster said.

Just three months out from the third annual event teeing off, the Sanford International is hoping for a full-scale tournament.

“We feel really good about our trajectory for September so we don’t have any restrictions at this time. Obviously, that could change, but right now we’re planning to have a full capacity event,” Brewster said.

Brewster says this year’s tournament field is at its 81 player capacity. The tournament will continue to announce players competing every Monday. For a list of those already committed click here.