Sanford International Opening Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday

Sanford International

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is Friday, which means it’s time for the Sanford International golf tournament to officially begin.

Gates open at the Minnehaha Country Club at 8 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony set for 9:30 a.m. Tee times begin at 10:15 a.m. and continue until 12:20 p.m. All 70 golfers will tee off in groups of three from either Hole 1 or Hole 10. 

And there’s plenty of special treats for those who get to the tournament early. 

The first 1,000 spectators will receive a coupon for a free mini dip ice cream cone or dish courtesy of Stensland Family Farms.

The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11 a.m. will receive a complimentary ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Council.

Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will receive free donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy donuts and Stensland Family Farms. 

KELOLAND News will livestream the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. 

Stay with KELOLAND News for coverage of the tournament all weekend long.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer interviewed Sanford POWER Golf Academy Director of Instruction Todd Kolb Friday.

