Sanford International on track to be first professional golf tournament to allow fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PGA TOUR Champions resumes play next week and returns to Sioux Falls for the third annual Sanford International in early September. Tournament Host Andy North was at the Minnehaha Country Club today and talked with KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing.

After more than four months without tournaments, the PGA TOUR Champions resumes play next week in Michigan. The PGA TOUR returned to play more than a month ago, and continues to adapt due to COVID-19.

“We had a plan and we stuck to it. We’ve been able to change our protocols as we go along to make it work, and I think that’s been really important,” Sanford International Host Andy North said.

The players have been, and will continue to be, tested at every tournament with Sanford Health conducting on-site testing through its mobile units.

“It’s been an overwhelming success. I think the fact that the players like the idea that they’re dealing with the same people every week. That’s really important, so there’s a consistency there,” North said.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus announced last weekend that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus during the onset of the pandemic.

“Neither one of them really had any symptoms. Jack had a little bit of a cough, and they’re doing great. He is excited to come back to Sioux Falls. He’s had a blast here the last couple years and looking forward to another great year,” North said.

Nicklaus won’t be alone at the Sanford International.

“If everything goes according to plan, as we anticipate, we’re going to be the first full-scale golf event in the world, so we’re excited for the opportunity,” Brewster said.

Brewster says being the first golf tournament to allow fans is an opportunity to lead by example.

“We want to be the template for other tournaments to do what we’re doing and get back to a sense of normalcy. We have a ton of steps that we have to do to keep everybody safe and we’re going to do a great job of that,” Brewster said.

“Every day, every week the playing field changes a little bit, so we’ve got to be nimble, be ready to make changes and we’ll do that,” North said.

The Sanford International runs September 7th through the 13th at Minnehaha Country Club.