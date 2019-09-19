Sanford International off to a strong start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several days of good weather has the Sanford International is off to a strong start.

Thursday organizers held a news conference to get a look at the “State of the International.”

Hollis Cavner, the CEO of Prolinks Sports that puts on the tournament, says the event is way ahead of where they thought it could be in its second year.

He credits the community involvement for a big part of the success.

“Having something like this in Sioux Falls and having the town come out and support it and realizing that this is going around the world on the golf channel in 240 something countries. It’s pretty amazing that this is happening here and that its this good in year two.” Cavner said.

Carver says he expects the momentum to continue with the Sanford International to be a premier event on the Championship tour.

Organizers are already looking ahead to next year. The tournament is scheduled for the week after Labor Day, September 7 through 13, 2020.