Sanford International Media Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Players, officials and fans are getting excited for the second annual Sanford International golf tournament.

The PGA Tour Champions event will be held Sept. 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club for the second year. Defending champion Steve Stricker was at Monday’s Media Day, but announced he’ll miss the tournament because he drew an elk tag for the weekend of the tournament. Stricker did announce he’ll be back in Sioux Falls in 2020 just before the Ryder Cup, which he is the captain for Team USA.

Officials also announced Bernhard Langer and Davis Love III will be playing this year. KELOLAND’s Sean Bower was at Media Day and will have more coverage Monday on KELOLAND News.