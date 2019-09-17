Sanford International golfers get a taste of South Dakota

Champion golfers from across the country are in Sioux Falls for the Sanford International.

While the main focus is on the green… players are also getting a taste of South Dakota while they’re here.

“So today we have some PGA golfers coming out. And we’re getting we have what’s called the champions on. And we’re going to take them out and show them what South Dakota has to offer,” Brady Terveen, owner at A1 Al’s Pheasant Ranch said.

“Kind of just, you know, kinda spit balling and I’m thinking of different ways we can kind of show South Dakota these hunters, that’s a unique opportunity that they don’t get anywhere else on their tour so we’ll have to go over,” Terveen said.

“Last year well, you know, through the tournament set us up, me and some of the guys that are here to come hunt,” professional golfer David Toms said.

“We’ve been talking about it for a year we had so much fun we couldn’t wait to get back and go out, shoot some birds again this morning. It really helps pass the week and we when we don’t have main competition until Friday and you get here on Sunday or Monday, you’re looking for something to do and so this worked out perfect for us, we are we’re already trying to book our trip, our return trip for next year,” Toms said.

“The feedback I got was this is our favorite stuff on the whole tour because we get to do this for three days so that that speaks a lot, you know, to South Dakota and what you know what we have on here,” Terveen said.

“I’ve always enjoyed pheasant hunting, you know, this time of year in September kind of kick off the season and, you know, I’ve been sending pictures all morning back to all my friends and it’s a great way to start to star the hunting season,” Toms said.

“Once you start pulling that trigger it’s, it’s a little addicting,” Terveen said.

“It’s not just about the pheasant hunting the golf is really good to a lot of good people so we look forward to having a great week, Toms said.