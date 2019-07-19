Sanford International Giveaway week one ticket winners!

Six lucky winners will be named each week to receive four ground passes for the upcoming Sanford International Tournament September 16th-22nd. We will announce a new set of winners each Friday right on KELOLAND Living. This weeks winners will receive four ground passes for Wednesday, September 18th.

This weeks winners include:

Renae McMahon from Sioux Falls, Christine Langner from Brandon; Nick Brower from Sioux Falls, Susan Lint from Sioux Falls, Barb Schenk from Sioux Falls, Sydney Bassing from Sioux Falls.