SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was no shortage of suspense on the final day of the Sanford International.

The closing round of the Sanford International produced the tournament’s second straight sudden-death playoff and first two-time champion.

“Feels like a home event, it really does. I get a lot of support here and I’m just happy to deliver on the playoff hole. That was a lot of fun,” 2022 Sanford International champion Steve Stricker said.

After missing a similar putt on the final hole of regulation, inaugural tournament champion Steve Stricker split the cup on the first hole of the playoff to outlast Robert Karlsson.

“One of the best putters of all-time, right, so you kind of had a feeling that he hit the first one probably a little too hard, it looked like he hit the second one just right, just went in the front door,” Sanford International Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

“Davis came up to me and said, hey this is the same putt, you don’t give this guy the same putt twice, and that’s exactly what happened, right in the dead center. It was awesome,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Stricker’s victory also marks the end of the line for Josh Brewster as Sanford International Tournament Director.

“The people here are what make this tournament, and what make this community as great as it is. I came here not knowing anybody and I’m leaving with a whole lot of friends,” Brewster said.

Brewster is the new Championship Manager for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia.

“I hope that the tournament’s proud of me, I hope that the city’s proud of me, and I know a lot of the players are really proud of me and wishing me well. It means a lot,” Brewster said.

New Tournament Director, Davis Trosin, says this year’s event, which attracted nearly 75,000 fans, will be tough to top but can’t wait to give it a swing.

“We’re just so lucky to be here in Sioux Falls and I think with this community rallying around us it’s only going to keep getting better and better,” Trosin added.

The sixth annual Sanford International is set for September 11-17, 2023, at Minnehaha Country Club.