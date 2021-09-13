Sanford International continues to improve the fan experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of golf fans will line the ropes at this week’s Sanford International.

It’s officially tournament week at the Sanford International. Today is Women’s Day at Minnehaha Country Club, where they’re making room for fans.

“Club Cambria is bigger and better than it ever has been, The Ranch has expanded as well, so we’re finding everything is just getting bigger, which means we’re having a lot of fans. Ticket sales have been through the roof so we’re just excited to get people out here,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

One of the changes fans will encounter is the new location of the merchandise tent.

“Just an awesome place to watch golf right here, overlooks the ninth green and the tenth tee so it’s obviously a great spot, ton of new merchandise which we’re really excited about,” Brewster said.

“Our store is going to be the hangout, one of the hangouts of the tournaments, so it’s going to be busy,” Sanford International Retail Manager John Knudson said.

Retail Manager John Knudson says they spend a week setting up the store, which caters to both avid golfers and casual fans.

“We move a lot of outerwear, a lot of jackets, you get a good sunny day, we’ve got some great weather coming up, we’re going to be cleaning out of hats the entire time we’re here,” Knudson said.

Another new addition to this year’s tournament is the first aid tent where fans can get a free COVID-19 vaccination starting on Thursday.

“We’d love to get anybody that’s looking to do it. That’s the biggest thing that Sanford Health is preaching, get your shots. That’s the biggest way we can settle this thing down. We’re hoping we have a big crowd and hopefully a line out the door,” Brewster said.

The pros will play a practice round on Tuesday and pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday before starting the 54-hole Sanford International on Friday.