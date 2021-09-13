Sanford International brings exposure for businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tens of thousands of spectators are also expected throughout the week at the Sanford International.

People at the Sanford International will once again be getting a taste of Stensland Family Farms ice cream.

The special tournament flavor, Sanford Swirl, will be available at the Minnehaha Country Club later this week.

That means the business may scoop up some extra sales at its retail locations too.

“When the people get to the tournament and they see ice cream, they’re like, ‘Oh, I need to go check that place out.’ And so it definitely brings us in a lot of new faces,” Stensland Family Farms location manager Josh Cherry said.

Steak-Out just served up a big order for the tournament.

The Sioux Falls business catered a meal for event volunteers yesterday.

“Any exposure is good. It obviously does, it makes people bring us to the top of their mind, awareness,” Steak-Out owner Robert Krebsbach said.

The Sanford International partners with about 150 businesses, many in the Sioux Falls area, according to the assistant tournament director.

“When you come out here you see somebody from every business, every industry, so I think that’s something that’s been really fun for us to see over these past couple of years,” Sanford International assistant tournament director Davis Trosin said.

“The golf tournament brings people together in the community to the tournament, and then other small local businesses can get product here as well as just coming together and bringing people together,” Cherry said.

That adds up to a sweet boost for business.

