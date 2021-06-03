Sanford International adds country music star Sam Hunt to schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International is adding a major concert to this September’s schedule.

The Sanford International will deliver more than just PGA TOUR Champions golf this September.

“Monumental day for us as a tournament, as an event, we’re announcing Sam Hunt will be performing live for us during tournament week here at Great Shots,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Country music star Sam Hunt will take the stage Friday, September 17th following round one of the Sanford International. Brewster says the tournament is always looking to keep things fresh.

“We’re always looking for the next great event and we felt adding a little concert, a little music to the week would make a great addition to an already great week,” Brewster said.

“When they came to us with the opportunity, truly exciting and then to see the announcement go out this morning was incredible,” Great Shots Director of Operations Jonathan Buckley said.

Hunt will perform on the driving range with VIP and general admission seating on the field, while levels two and three of the bays will serve as suites.

“The music artists now days are looking for outdoor facilities to hold their concerts at with everything we’ve been through,” Buckley said.

“It’s almost a semi-private show with Sam Hunt, so it’s going to be really fun,” Brewster said.

About 3,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $65 and include access to round one of the Sanford International and general admission to the concert.

“Obviously all the fun stuff that we have going on at the golf course is going to be off the charts, as it always is, but adding this to the week I think people are just going to be blown away by the quality of the concert,” Brewster said.

Tickets are available at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 10th.