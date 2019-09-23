 

Rocco Mediate wins Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind died down after round one of the Sanford International and scores went low on Saturday with 35 players finishing below par, including a pair of 65’s, and it was Ken Duke and Kirk Triplett atop the leaderboard at 6-under, but plenty of players within striking distance entering Sunday’s final round.

One of the those players, and a man that absolutely took advantage, was Rocco Mediate. Rocco was 2-under on the front nine and then caught fire on the back side, finishing 4-under with putts falling left and right, including on 17 and 18, and he went into the clubhouse as the leader at 9-under.

Ken Duke entered Sunday’s round tied for the lead and spent much of the day atop the leaderboard. In fact, he tied Rocco Mediate going into the 18th hole at 9-under par. Duke had an opportunity to force a playoff with a putt from behind the green, but missed and ended up with a double-bogey and finished at 7-under, part of a three-way tie for second place with Bob Estes and Colin Montgomerie.

So, Rocco Mediate is your 2019 Sanford International champion, and the man credits his putter.

“Putted my you-know-what off today, but I hit a lot of good shots too, hit a lot of greens. Those last two were slice putts and I hit my lines. Whether I read them or not is a different story, obviously I read them right, fortunately, but I hit my lines,” Rocco Mediate said.

Rocco Mediate is your Sanford International champion, and says now we need to figure out a way to keep Steve Stricker hunting and away from the tournament, and says he will be back to defend his title. That brings to a close the second Sanford International.

