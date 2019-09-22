‘Record-setting’ crowds at the 2019 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final day of the Sanford International and people are out watching the final rounds.

Organizers say there were record-setting crowds at the Minnehaha Country Club this year.

People filled the course for the final day of the golf tournament on Sunday. Organizers say the nice weather has been a contributor to the large number of spectators this year.

Organizers say they have big plans for next years golf tournament.

