‘Record-setting’ crowds at the 2019 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final day of the Sanford International and people are out watching the final rounds.

Organizers say there were record-setting crowds at the Minnehaha Country Club this year.

People filled the course for the final day of the golf tournament on Sunday. Organizers say the nice weather has been a contributor to the large number of spectators this year.

Organizers say they have big plans for next years golf tournament.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, we’ll hear those fans. You’ll also hear from fans who were at the final day of the tournament.

