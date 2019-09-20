Pro-Am’s a hit at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amateur golfers put their games to the test Wednesday and Thursday, as Minnehaha Country Club hosted a pair of Sanford International Pro-Am events.

Hundreds of amateur golfers tee’d it up the last two days, getting their chance to play with the Pro’s.

“It’s thrilling to get out here, and a chance of a lifetime to come play the Pro-Am,” Jefferson Amateur Golfer Jeffrey Demers said.

With rain either cancelling, or shortening last year’s pro-am’s, many golfers got their first chance to play with the tour’s best, including Jeffrey Demers, who says he soaked up every bit of knowledge from pro Paul Broadhurst and his caddie.

“Getting to learn the few tricks of the trade that pro’s have. Asking advice from the caddie also, Siggy. Great help out there, anytime you wanted to ask them to read a putt. I drove the green on one of the par 4’s and asked for a line. They both came over, gave me a great read, and dropped the putt, so that helps,” Demers said.

But for the pro’s, giving advice can also be a tricky line.

“If they ask, I’ll help them. But a lot of times, even if they’re struggling I try not to say too much if they feel they’re not playing as well as they usually do. You can tell it’s the atmosphere, and they’re not handling that. So you can’t give a lesson on that,” Onida native Tom Byrum said.

Pro-Am’s also serve as a balancing act between preparing for the upcoming tournament, and entertaining their playing partners.

“Rocco just wants to have fun and entertain the guys and smoke cigars, and have a fun day. I have to get some work done today, and entertain my guys. It’s a challenge,” Davis Love III said.

But all-in-all, the Pro-Am’s were a hit at the second Sanford International.

“It was just a great experience for all of us amateurs to come out and have an opportunity to play in a pro-am,” Demers said.

Open ceremony for the Sanford Internationl are set for 9:45 tomorrow morning, followed by the first tee times at 10:20.