Pro-Am begins Wednesday at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International opens to the public at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen and Scot Mundt will be announcing names for the Pro-Am at Holes 1 and 10 Wednesday morning. Groups tee off from 7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. in the morning and from noon to 2:20 p.m. in the afternoon.

The gates to golf course close at 8 p.m.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer also spoke with tournament host Andy North Wednesday morning.

KELOLAND News will be bringing you continuous coverage throughout the tournament, which starts Friday morning at the Minnehaha Country Club.

