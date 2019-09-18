PGA Tour Champions pros play practice rounds at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha Country Club was closed to the public for a second straight day, as the professionals played practice rounds in advance of this week’s Sanford International.

A majority of the PGA Tour Champions pros participated in last year’s tournament and are familiar with the course, but longtime professional Tom Pernice Junior says the next few days are about getting a feel for your game.

“You’re just trying to create the feels that you need to get your game to where it is so when you’re out there you can rely on one feel and trust it and go ahead and play. If your game’s in good shape, you feel like you’ve got a good opportunity, so ball striking has been getting better and better, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity this week,” professional golfer Tom Pernice Jr. said.

The players will compete in pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday, and will start the 54-hole Sanford International on Friday.