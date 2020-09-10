PGA Tour Champions getting tougher with every new player

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International has unveiled its first round pairings, and the trio of defending champion Rocco Mediate, 2018 champion Steve Stricker, and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Ernie Els won’t be lacking fans. They’ll tee off on number one at 1:20 Friday.

Minnehaha Country Club hosted Pro-AM events Wednesday, and they’ll continue Thursday. Once the professionals take over the course, expect a battle. After turning 50 in late August, former Westward Ho assistant pro Rich Beem is preparing to make his second PGA TOUR Champions start.

“I think that everybody that turns 50 knows that when you get out here you’d better have your game ready because it’s not like you can just fall out of bed and come out here and compete. You’ve got to put in the time and effort, and you have to work at it again,” 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem said.

“We all work just as hard, or harder, than we did when we played the regular tour, I know I do, because if you don’t you get run over and stepped on. The competition out here is just as deep as I’ve ever played on in the regular tour, because it’s the regular tour, we’re just older,” 2019 Sanford International champion Rocco Mediate said.

“These are all winners. They’re used to winning, and it’s hard to win on the regular tour, on the PGA Tour, when you’re in your late 40’s, there’s no doubt about it, and in your 50’s,” two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer said.

Speaking of wins, Langer has 41 PGA TOUR Champions victories, four shy of the record set by Hale Irwin

“I know if I play at my best, I have a chance to win. I’ve proven that throughout my whole life and I still have that in me. As I said, I was in a playoff two weeks ago,” Langer said.

Langer will be paired with Brett Quigley and Scot Parel for round one of the Sanford International. The trio start on number one at 1:00.