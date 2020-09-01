Minnehaha Country Club putting in finishing touches ahead of Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PGA TOUR Champions is set to return to Sioux Falls for the Sanford International, and Minnehaha Country Club is putting the finishing touches on the course prior to next week’s tournament.

After nearly five weeks of construction, Minnehaha Country Club is looking tournament ready.

“I think all of our vendors are excited to have something to do, to kind of feel their sense of normalcy back, when they can come out and build the structures how they should be rather than just kind of putting out rope lines, which is what a lot of the other events have had to do,” Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

This year’s setup will be nearly identical to past years, but with at least one new structure.

“We have a new grandstand on hole number six, which is a great par three. Put it up there, so it kind of looks down at the tee box so you can watch that hole, and can also see the guys teeing off on hole twelve,” Trosin said.

Pro-Links Sports runs the Sanford International, and it will be the first tournament on any tour to have fans back inside the gates since the start of the pandemic.

“We have six different events that take place throughout the country, two of which got canceled this year, and then our event, the 3M Open in Minneapolis didn’t have fans or pro-am’s. So we kind of feel, feel privileged to be in the spot to actually have pro-am’s, to have fans,” Trosin said.

They’re hoping the players will enjoy having fans back as well.

“It’s going to be weird for these guys. They’ve kind of been on easy street the last couple weeks here without much of the added pressure of having fans clapping the shot, or groaning after a bad shot. So it’ll be fun for them to see,” Trosin said.

Pro-Am events will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, while the Sanford International starts Friday, September 11th and runs through the 13th.