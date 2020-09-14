Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Sanford International championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Darren Clarke shot a tournament record 62 on Saturday, but Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez closed round two atop the leaderboard at 9-under, though seven players entered round three within two shots of the lead.

Sunday, the closing round of the Sanford International lived up to the hype.

We begin on the par-5 fourth hole, where 2018 champion Steve Stricker chips his third shot onto the green and puts it within a few feet of the hole. He tapped in for birdie, en route to a 67, and finished tied for third.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was on the green in two, and 2-putts for a birdie. He improves to 10-under for the tournament.

Ahead to 16, Steve Flesch pulls into a tie for the lead at 13-under, as he sink an eagle putt. Flesch carded a 7-under 63, and finished at 13-under.

We continue on 16 with Jimenez, who just misses a long eagle putt. He tapped in for biride to claim a one shot lead with two holes to play.

Finally, on 18, Jimenez misses for birdie on 18, but taps in for par, and wins the 2020 Sanford International. He carded a 5-under 65 and wins by one stroke over Steve Flesch.

“The field in the tournament is very good, you see Bernhard Langer, Steve Flesch, Stricker, and a bunch of guys there. There’s a very good field, tough, and I felt the pressure on the last few holes. But, then a nice birdie on 16 to get back up there,” Miguel Angel Jimenez said.

Congratulations to Miguel Angel Jimenez, your 2020 Sanford International champion. Reporting from Minnehaha Country Club, Travis Fossing, KELOLAND Sports.