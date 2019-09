The pro-golfers are starting to arrive in Sioux Falls ahead of the Sanford International.

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer is a new face to the tournament.

Langer will join the Sanford International Board, a team of leaders involved in the promotion of Sanford Health’s global efforts.

He will also represent Sanford Health on the golf course.

The health system’s logo will appear on his headwear and golf bag during all tournaments.