Local businesses, organizations in the spotlight during Sanford International

The Sanford International isn’t just shining a spotlight on golfers.

Local businesses and organizations are cashing in on the big event.

Austad’s Golf is seeing some extra foot traffic this week.



The business, which can be found on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls, is also set up at the Sanford International.



“It’s like a pop-up shop on steroids,” Austad’s Golf President Ryan Austad said.



From beanies, to bobbleheads, there’s no shortage of golf swag.



So far, Austad’s Golf President Ryan Austad has seen customers from states bordering South Dakota all the way to Florida.



“I got pulled aside by the president of the Minnesota Twins inside and he drove by and said, ‘Austad’s Golf! I got your catalog growing up. I love seeing your shop here.’ And we don’t get that every day, so it’s not just local exposure; it’s national exposure for us,” Austad said.



Other local businesses and organizations are adding some local flavor to the event, too.



You can find the South Dakota Beef Industry Council in what’s called The Ranch.



“One of the things we really wanted to do was really open that gate for people to come in and be able to learn a little bit about our product, about how we bring beef cattle from pasture to plate,” SD Beef Industry County Executive Director Suzy Geppert said.



Whether you’re a part of the ag community or the golf community, it’s a good place to put yourself on display.



“To have a golf event in our back yard, we have to be a part of it,” Austad said.

