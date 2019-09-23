Large crowds at second Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– People poured into Minnehaha Country Club for the final day of the Sanford International.

“We just want to go out and watch some good golf shots and enjoy the day,” Jim Wilson said.

“We were up here last year, had quite a time, followed Scotty Hoch last year. This year I picked up Freddy Funk. He seems to be lively and all that, so enjoyed just coming up here. This is quite a tournament,” Scott Lauters said.

This year’s nice weather is why organizers are expecting larger turnout numbers than what we saw in last year’s tournament.

“Last year on Wednesday and Thursday for the Pro-Ams, it was a complete washout. Certainly we had people out those two days, which was great to see. The crowds have been fantastic all weekend, so we’re looking forward to record numbers,” Micah Aberson with Sanford International said.

Organizers have high hopes for next year’s tournament.

“We have big plans and we’re just going to keep trying to make it bigger and better,” Aberson said.

A tournament that fans say they enjoy.

“It’s phenomenal, it’s out of this world because everybody seems so friendly up here, you get close to the seniors. It’s just a great experience,” Lauters said.

Mark your calendars- Aberson says next years Sanford International will be September 7 – September 13.

He says it’s a week earlier than this year’s tournament.