Langer, Cabrera grouping headlines Friday at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two-time major champions Bernhard Langer and Ángel Cabrera headline a Friday grouping at 11:50 a.m. at the Sanford International.

Langer, a 1985 and 1993 Masters champion, and Cabrera, winner of the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters, will tee off Hole No. 1 with Ken Tanigawa. All 70 golfers will tee off in groups of three from either Hole 1 or Hole 10 from 10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Friday.

South Dakota native Tom Byrum, of Onida, tees off on Hole No. 1 at 10:20 a.m., joined by Dave Stockton and Gary Nicklaus.

On Thursday morning, it was announced Olin Browne had withdrawn and Darren Clarke filled in. In total, the field for the 2019 Sanford International has won 24 major championships on the PGA Tour.

Other notable tee times include Vijay Singh off Hole 1 at 11:10 a.m., Davis Love II off Hole 1 at 12:10 p.m. and fan-favorite John Daly at 11:50 a.m. on Hole 10. A complete list of groupings and tee times can be found below.

Inaugural Sanford International champion Steve Stricker is not in the field because of a scheduling conflict.

2019 Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club

First Round Groupings

Friday, September 20, 2019

Tee No. 1

10:20 a.m.

Tom Byrum – Onida, SD

Dave Stockton – Jr. Rancho Mirage, CA

Gary Nicklaus – Jupiter, FL

10:30 a.m.

Dudley Hart – Naples, FL

Kent Jones – Albuquerque, NM

Shaun Micheel – Memphis, TN

10:40 a.m.

Tim Petrovic- Austin, TX

Chris DiMarco – Denver, CO

Billy Mayfair – Scottsdale, AZ

10:50 a.m.

Bob Estes – Austin, TX

John Huston – Clearwater, FL

Steve Pate – North Ranch, CA

11:00 a.m.

Jeff Sluman – Delray Beach, FL

Mark Brooks – Fort Worth, TX

Jay Haas – Greenville, SC

11:10 a.m.

Stephen Ames – Canada

Vijay Singh – Fiji Islands

Marco Dawson – Merritt Island, FL

11:20 a.m.

Kirk Triplett – Scottsdale, AZ

Jesper Parnevik – Stockholm, Sweden

Woody Austin – Derby, KS

11:30 a.m.

Steve Flesch – Union, KY

Michael Allen – Paradise Valley, AZ

Tom Pernice Jr. – Murrieta, CA

11:40 a.m.

Paul Goydos – Long Beach, CA

Duffy Waldorf – Las Vegas, NV

Rocco Mediate – Greensburg, PA

11:50 a.m.

Bernhard Langer – Munich, Germany

Ken Tanigawa – Scottsdale, AZ

Ángel Cabrera – Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina

12:00 p.m.

David Toms – Shreveport, LA

Tom Lehman – Scottsdale, AZ

Scott McCarron – Mooresville, NC

12:10 p.m.

Jerry Kelly – Madison, WI

Retief Goosen – Polokwane, South Africa

Davis Love III – Sea Island, GA

12:20 p.m.

Tommy Tolles – The Cliffs Communities, NC

Mark Walker – Hurst, TX

Tom Gillis – Lake Orion, MI

Tee No. 10

10:20 a.m.

Ken Duke – Stuart, FL

Lee Janzen – Orlando, FL

Darren Clarke – The Abaco Club at Winding Bay, Bahamas

10:30 a.m.

Blaine McCallister – Ft. Stockton, TX

Corey Pavin – Los Angeles, CA

Scott Simpson – Kailua, HI

10:40 a.m.

Greg Kraft – Belleair, FL

Steve Jones – Tempe, AZ

Michael Bradley – Lithia, FL

10:50 a.m.

Dan Forsman – Provo, UT

John Harris – Naples, FL

David Frost – Delray Beach, FL

11:00 a.m.

Larry Mize – Columbus, GA

Glen Day – Alotion, AR

Robert Gamez – Orlando, FL

11:10 a.m.

Tommy Armour III – Las Vegas, NV

Jerry Smith – Scottsdale, AZ

Skip Kendall – Windermere, FL

11:20 a.m.

Carlos Franco – Asuncion, Paraguay

Doug Garwood – Los Angeles, CA

Todd Hamilton – Westlake, TX

11:30 a.m.

Esteban Toledo – Mexicali, Mexico

Brandt Jobe – Oklahoma City, OK

Paul Broadhurst – Nuneaton, England

11:40 a.m.

Wes Short, Jr. – Austin, TX

Doug Barron – Memphis, TN

Fred Funk – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

11:50 a.m.

Colin Montgomerie – Royal Troon, Scotland

Mark Calcavecchia – Jupiter, FL

John Daly – Dardanelle, AR

12:00 p.m.

Gene Sauers – Savannah, GA

Sandy Lyle – Perthshire, Scotland

Joe Durant – Pensacola Beach, FL

12:10 p.m.

Cliff Kresge – Kingsport, TN

David McKenzie – Melbourne, Australia

Tom Werkmeister – Grandville, MI

12:20 p.m.

Stephen Leaney – Perth, Australia

Gibby Gilbert III – Ooltewah, TN

Dennis Hendershott – Brantford, Canada