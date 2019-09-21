Live Now
Kirk Triplett leads after day one of Sanford International

Sanford International
SanfordInternational-DontMissTeaser-330x185_1531921456006.png

Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | September 20-22, 2019

First-Round Notes
Friday, September 20, 2019

Course Setup: Par 70 / 6,579 yards (R1 average: 72.117)
Weather: Mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Wind from the SSE at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
 PlayerTo ParScores
1.Kirk Triplett-432-34 – 66
T2.Paul Broadhurst-331-36 – 67
T2.Tom Gillis-333-34 – 67
4.Woody Austin-231-37 – 68
T5.8 players-1 

Kirk Triplett, 32-34 – 66 (-4)

  • Triplett birdied Nos. 16 and 17, his fourth and fifth birdies of the day, en route to a 4-under 66.
  • This is the fifth time Triplett is a first-round leader/co-leader and the first since the 2018 Shaw Charity Classic. He has not converted one of these leads into a win.
  • He finished T6 at last year’s Sanford International after rounds of 66-68-69.
  • Since finishing fifth at the U.S. Senior Open, Triplett has finished outside the top 25 in his last four starts and had a 71.69 scoring average.
  • Triplett posted his seventh career victory in March when he defeated Woody Austin in a playoff at the Hoag Classic. He leads the Tour with four runner-up finishes this season and he is No. 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

First-Round Scoring/Lead Notes

  • There were no bogey-free rounds Friday. Kirk Triplett (-4/1st), Ken Duke (-1/T5), Jesper Parnevik (-1/T5) and Wes Short, Jr. (-1/T5) were the only four players to make just one bogey.
  • The first-round scoring average of 72.117/+2.117 is the second highest (in relation to par) first-round average among non-majors this season (Mitsubishi Electric Classic, 74.974/+2.974).
  • Last year, Minnehaha Country Club was the third-easiest course on PGA TOUR Champions (68.295/-1.705).
  • This season, a first-round leader/co-leader has won seven of 21 tournaments. The last player to do so was Doug Barron at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.
  • At last year’s Sanford International, four players shared the first-round lead after rounds of 7-under 63: Brandt Jobe, David McKenzie, Jerry Smith and eventual champion Steve Stricker.

Paul Broadhurst, 31-36 – 67 (-3)

  • After posting an even-par 36 on his first nine, Broadhurst began his second nine with a birdie on No. 1. He also holed a 52-degree wedge for eagle on No. 5, which helped him shoot 3-under 34 on his back nine.
  • The Englishman posted rounds of 69-70-72 and finished T45 at this event last year.
  • He has five top-10s this season, including a runner-up finish at The Senior Open Championship, and is No. 13 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Tom Gillis, 33-34 – 67 (-3)

  • After bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10, Gillis played his last eight holes in 3-under and is T2 after a first-round 67.
  • The 3-under 67 was his 14th consecutive round of par or better.
  • He is coming off back-to-back top-10s (4th/Shaw Charity Classic, T7/The Ally Challenge). In this span, he has improved from No. 60 to 44 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Woody Austin, 31-37 – 68 (-2)

  • Austin carded six birdies Friday, tied with Lee Janzen (+1/T28) for most in the field.
  • He finished T6 at last year’s Sanford International after rounds of 69-64-70.
  • His 2-under 68 extended his streak to 13 consecutive rounds of par or better.
  • He has tallied eight straight top-20 finishes, including five top-10s and a runner-up at last week’s Ally Challenge, and is currently No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Other Notes

  • Tom Byrum, who was born in Onida, South Dakota, opened with an even-par 70 and is T13.
  • After parring his first 11 holes, Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron made two birdies and two bogeys coming in and shot an even-par 70.
  • McCarron’s closest pursuer in the standings is Jerry Kelly, who won last week’s Ally Challenge. Kelly is T13 with McCarron after a first-round 70.
  • Darren Clarke earned entry when Olin Browne withdrew Thursday morning. The Northern Irishman carded a 1-under 69 and is T5.
  • Making his fourth start of the season, Davis Love III hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation but took 40 putts, including five three-putts, and shot 74.
  • Jeff Sluman is making his 1,000th career start (300 PGA TOUR Champions, 700 PGA TOUR). He opened with an even-par 70 and is T13.
  • Angel Cabrera (wrist) withdrew during the first round.

