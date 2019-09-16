SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday kicks off a week of activities at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

70 pro-golfers will hit the course on Friday, all hoping to win the Sanford International trophy.

Thousands of golf fans are expected to take over the country club this week as they follow along with their favorite pros.

In our KELOLAND Sports Special: Sanford International show, we’ll give you a look at what to expect in the tournament’s second year.

Over the last year, organizers have been expanding and improving the spectator experience.

Security is going to be beefed up at this year’s Sanford International, so spectators need to know a few things before arriving.

The Sanford International debuted to rave reviews last September, and this year’s tournament has attracted a majority of the top-10 on the PGA Tour Champions money list, including a new, but highly-decorated golfer.

We’re looking at which holes are the easiest and hardest for the players.

The first Sanford International in 2018 included heavy rain that forced the cancellation of some events. While we do have chances for rain this week, it won’t be as heavy.

That’s good news for local charities as the event is more than golf tournament for entertainment. It’s also a chance to raise money for local charities.

Caddies get to walk the course with the pros. One shares his memories of that experience with us.

Members of the Champions Tour are held to the highest of professional standards. But fans also have certain rules they need to follow. We review golf etiquette.

Tournament host Andy North is back in Sioux Falls for the second year of the Sanford International. We ask him what organizers learned in 2018 and who he is watching to win it all this year.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the Sanford International on our special page.