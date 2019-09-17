Kaufman, Olson lead clinic at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s not shortage of activities throughout the week at Minnehaha Country Club, including Monday’s Women’s Executive Day.

LPGA professionals Kim Kaufman, Amy Olson, and Katelyn Dambaugh hosted a clinic on Monday. The trio discussed adjusting to professional golf, tips on how to improve your game, and balancing life and work, and Kaufman says growing the game starts at home.

“We always think of it as something little girls can get into, but if you’re a little girl go with her and get into it as well. It’s a great family sports. Probably one of the only things you can do as a family. You’re not probably play basketball as a family, or football, but you can go out and play golf, play as a foursome. We encourage that, we encourage all women to go out and start it for the first time or pick up again,” Kim Kaufman said.

The PGA Tour Champions golfers will play practice rounds on Tuesday, while Pro-Am events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.