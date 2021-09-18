K.J. Choi sits atop Sanford International Leaderboard heading into final round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — K.J. Choi and Darren Clarke shared the first round lead at the 2021 Sanford International at 7-under par.

They held a one-stroke lead heading into Saturday, though there were plenty of players within striking distance.

Choi made the turn even on his round, but four birdies on the back helped him to a 4-under 66, as he sits atop the leaderboard at 11-under par.

Paul Stankowski had the low round of the day, his 7-under 63 has him tied for 2nd place at 9-under par with Alex Cejka and Rod Pampling.

2018 Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker carded a three-under 67 on Saturday, as he sits in a tie for 11th place at 6-under par. Defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez is also at 6-under after two rounds as are Jim Furyk and Ernie Els among others.

2019 Sanford International Champion Rocco Mediate is tied for 24th at 4-under par heading into Sunday.