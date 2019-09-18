Justin Freudenburg prepares for first Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International enters its second year at Minnehaha Country Club, but the course itself is under new leadership with head golf professional Justin Freudenburg.

Justin Freudenburg had worked as an assistant professional at nine courses prior to coming to Sioux Falls, most recently at Interlachen in Edina, Minnesota. A fan of golf course architecture, Freudenburg says Minnehaha’s elevation changes caught his eye.

“It’s not very flat and there’s lot of bold features around the greens and contours, that really make it an architecturally pleasing place to be,” Freudenburg said.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native said he always wanted to settle in as a Head Pro in the Midwest, and having a tour stop at the course didn’t hurt Sioux Falls’ appeal, either.

“I had never been to the facility and it helped kind of garner some of that prestige and accolades to kind of help bring my attention, that this is something I really need to look into, this is something I was fortunate to get and be a part of,” Freudenburg said.

Freudenburg hit the ground running at Minnehaha in mid-April, and as the biggest week of his tenure begins, he’s ready to showcase his new course.

“Being able to kind of take it all in, you know helping out with the range, the carts, a lot of the behind the scenes stuff is what we’re kind of helping be a part of. Facilitating and being a part of representing Minnehaha as brand ambassadors and just kind of taking it all in, the whole property, the experience and just helping in any way that we can,” Freudenburg said.

On the heels of Tuesday’s practice rounds, Minnehaha is set to host Pro-Am events on Wednesday and Thursday, while the 54-hole Sanford International tees off on Friday.