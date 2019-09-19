Insane Impact brings the action to you at Sanford International

Helping you keep up on the players and how they are doing during the tournament are all kinds of signs across the course.

That’s thanks to Insane Impact from Urbandale, Iowa.

The company set up even more signs this year to give you a better look at golfers, like John Daly.

Insane Impact says it takes all kinds of people to make sure the correct signs go up and that everything is spelled correctly.

“It takes a full team, content creation, and you know, there’s been guys working months on this to get it to where it is now. Yeah, it takes a lot to actually get it on the board, but when it does, it looks nice.”

Insane Impact also had signs set up at the Superbowl last year and will be doing it again for this year’s Superbowl.