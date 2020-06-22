Goosen, Janzen & Mize commit to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – PGA TOUR Champions golfers Larry Mize , Retief Goosen and Lee Janzen have offically committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The 2001 and 2004 U.S. Open Champion, Retief Goosen has 34 professional wins and was awarded the European Tour Player of the Year in 2001. The South African was picked for the Presidents Cup in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011. After turning 50 in 2019, Goosen started playing on the PGA TOUR Champions and finished third in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. The recently elected member of the World Golf Hall of Fame shot a 65 on the final day of the 2019 Sanford International to finish T7.

Janzen was born in Austin, Minnesota, but spent most of his childhood in Baltimore, Maryland. The two-time U.S. Open winner has eight career PGA TOUR victories. Janzen was a member of the Ryder Cup teams in 1993 and 1997 and the President’s Cup team in 1998. He finished T42 at the 2019 Sanford International.

Augusta native, Larry Mize, is best known for chipping in on the 11th hole to win the 1987 Masters in a playoff over Seve Ballesteros and Greg Norman. Mize has three additional PGA TOUR victories and four international wins. He played for the U.S. team in the 1987 Ryder Cup and 2000 Dunhill Cup. His most recent win is the 2010 Montreal Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a paid adult.