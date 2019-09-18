Golfer visits Stensland Family Farm

The Sanford International is this week in Sioux Falls, but before some golfers get on the course, they’re getting a chance to try their hand on the farm.

Dave Stockton Junior stopped by Stensland Family Farm for a tour of the facility. He got a chance to feed a baby calf and see how milk production works at the dairy.

“It’s amazing the production and how they do it now, now they do it all with machines and everything,” Stockton Jr. said.

“When you get into the agriculture area, a lot of people don’t have an experience with is so it’s kind of fun to bring people out and show them what it’s all about, show them how we take care of things and what we do,” Doug Stensland said.

Stensland is providing the dairy products at the Sanford International this week.