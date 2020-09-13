Four Legends of Golf tee it up at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2nd round of the Sanford International wasn’t the only golf played at Minnehaha Country Club today. The EMC Legends Series returned for the third year and featured four of golf’s biggest names.

Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Tony Jacklin and Andy North teed it up for a nine-hole exhibition match.

“It gives a lot of us that don’t play anymore a chance to see guys that you spend a lot of careers with. To get out and perform a little bit and compete,” Tournament Host Andy North said.

Jacklin was making his debut at Minnehaha Country Club. This week’s weather reminded him of home.

“Your hospitality went way over the top there. I left Britain because of the weather, so thank you for the welcome,” Two-time Major Champion Tony Jacklin said.

Perhaps the foursome’s toughest challenge was Ben Wieman asking them questions, including about their most embarrassing moments.

“We’ve all probably ripped our pants. In a hundred degree day, you’re sweating, your pants are sticking to you and they ripped, and then you have to wear rain pants the rest of the day, when it’s a 110, that’s not really a good deal. We’ve all done that,” North said.

“I’ve done that,” Nicklaus said.

“If you’re really trying to hit a good shot you shouldn’t be embarrassed because you’re trying. and sometimes in golf it just doesn’t work out, but if you’re trying your best, you shouldn’t be embarrassed,” Three-Time U.S. Open Champion Hale Irwin said.

Nicklaus was making his third appearance in the EMC Legends Series, and after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year, he felt safe playing.

“You know I wear a mask usually when I go out in the public because I think it’s a courtesy, but when we’re out in the open and so forth, I haven’t been that much worried about it,” Nicklaus said.

And having the feel of a normal golf tournament felt right.

“I think it’s great to have the fans back, I think it’s great to have them here,” Nicklaus said.

Irwin and Jacklin won the match, with their prize being 20,000 dollars donated to the Sanford Children’s Hospital. Ben Wieman is Sanford Children’s Hospital’s tournament ambassador.