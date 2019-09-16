Fernson’s Wedge exclusive to Sanford International fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like beer and watching golf, the Sanford International has a lot of options brewing up for you. On top of typical brands, the PGA Tour Champions event also has an exclusive beer from Sioux Falls’ own Fernson Brewing Company.

Thirty barrels of the Fernson Wedge are filling up 16-ounce cans in preparation for the Sanford International.

“It’s just fun to be a part of something that’s so big in Sioux Falls,” Head Brewer Blake Thompson said.

Canning the Fernson Wedge Canning Fernson Brewing Company's Wedge. The brew is exclusive to the Sanford International. #siouxfalls #craftbeer #pgatourchampions 🎥: Tory Stolen Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Monday, September 16, 2019

New this year is a new can design. The recipe is about the same but it’s been tweaked a bit by Thompson.

“This is a Kolsch. It’s supposed to be a light, easy-drinking summer beer. It’s light in color and the hops we use are lemondrop hops. They offer a lemony, fresh lemony, citrusy taste to it,” Thompson said.

“Not only is the beer unique, but the can is unique to us. Which makes it special,” Sanford International Tournament Director Greg Conrad said.

Conrad got to taste the beer in advance and says it chips in nicely.

“They told me I was one of the first people to get it. I’m going to guess that wasn’t true but, I felt cool,” Conrad said.

You can only get the Wedge if you go to the golf tournament at the Minnehaha Country Club this week.

“When we set out to put this tournament on the map, we knew that we wanted to have some things that you could only get at the Sanford International,” Conrad said.

“Everybody liked the flavor. It’s a staple now. If you want the Wedge, come to the Sanford International and we’ll have it for you,” Conrad said.

Events are taking place at the Sanford International all week long. The actual tournament tees off on Friday morning.