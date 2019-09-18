Fans enjoy Pro-Am at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– With the Sanford International now open to the public, fans are out enjoying the tournament.

For the second year now, golf fans in Sioux Falls are able to walk the greens with their favorite pros.

“It’s a beautiful day, which is really nice. I enjoy playing, I’ve enjoyed going to tournaments and just seeing things, seeing the how great condition the course is,” Doug Griffin said.

While some people are avid golf fans.

“I’ve had a passion for the game my entire life. Now, that doesn’t mean I can play well. But, it does mean I enjoy the sport, more than any other sport,” Randy Gowery said

Others are along for the ride.

“I’m just letting him do all the talking because he knows what he’s doing,” Lisa Gowery said.

This is all preparation for the big tournament that tees off this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to coming back Sunday. It’s supposed to be a nice day, and of course the guys will be doing their thing at that point in time. Those that are playing well will really be into it, and I’m looking forward to following one of the top two or three groups,” Randy said.

A tournament that fans say is a big deal for Sioux Falls.

“It’s a great thing for the community, huge benefit for a variety of charities, great recognition for Sioux Falls” Griffin said.

“A lot of recognition, more than anything. I think it probably brings in revenue for the local business people, as well. Anytime you can do that, that’s a good thing for all those involved,” Randy said.