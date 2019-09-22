Fans enjoy experience at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Fans made their way to Minnehaha Country Club for the second round of the Sanford International.

“We came out here because we love golf and it’s so amazing that we get a golf tournament out here that’s this big,” Jackson Welsh said.

“First of all it’s a pro golf tournament, we don’t get those in Sioux Falls very often. I love to play golf, my wife and I play at the Falls all the time,” Vince Fiala said.

Fiala says he’s had a good experience at the tournament so far.

“We came here last year, the bussing is fantastic. It’s really easy to get to,” Fiala said.

Seeing the pros in person provides fans with an enjoyable experience.

“It’s amazing to see how good they are, it’s so cool,” Welsh said.

“Last year we got to actually see Jack Nicklaus, he was within about five feet of us. He’s a great guy. It’s fun to see pro golf players, it really is,” Fiala said.

Which is why they say they’re excited for the final round tomorrow.

“I personally think golf is a great game. It’s fun. You could just go play out with your buddies,” Welsh said.

“I’m just going out and seeing the tournament, and hopefully see Jack Nicklaus again and see some of the older guys because it’s fantastic that they’re still playing because I’m one of those guys now too and I’m just glad I can still play golf,” Fiala said.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the Sanford International on our special page.