Fans come out to watch The Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday was the first day fans were able to come watch their favorite golfers at The Sanford International.

Golf fans made their way out early Friday morning for the start of The Sanford International.

Many of them wearing rain coats and carrying umbrellas in hopes of staying dry in the drizzling weather.

“We’re layered, I don’t think it’s going to get much warmer than this, but we are layered, we are ready for it,” attending the tournament, Connie English said.

No matter the weather, Wayne West and Vaughn Kary are just looking forward to watching to watching some golf.

“This is a treat, I live here in Sioux falls, I’ve been to all three of the tournaments. It’s a treat to see these guys and watch them, guys that are just a little younger than I am, and the way they hit the ball, and can still do with their talents is really amazing,” attending the tournament, Vaugn Kary said.

It’s an experience some people are thrilled to finally have in Sioux Falls.

“This is our first time being here, just looking for some good rounds of golf and a nice day off, hoping for some sun,” attending the tournament, Billie Jo Baer said. “We saw it last year and he mentioned that it would be cool to go to so it’s one thing off our bucket list to say that we went.”

Whether it’s their first time here, or attending again, these fans are excited for the tournament.

“I love golf, and I’d love to learn to play like these guys, so the more I watch, hopefully the better I will get,” English said.