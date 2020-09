South Africa’s Ernie Els walks towards the first hole during the final round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Red Sea resort of King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another big name has committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On Wednesday, Sanford International announced that World Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els, will be joining the field.

The 50-year-old from South Africa has 19 carer PGA Tour victories and 47 international career victories.